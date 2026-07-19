Maha CM orders job‑focused industrial policies, MSME survey

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed the state Industry Department to draft comprehensive, investment‑friendly policies focused heavily on high‑employment‑generating sectors to seamlessly translate these investments into active, on‑the‑ground industries.

This comes as Maharashtra continues to lead the nation in attracting foreign and domestic investments.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to conduct an in‑depth survey of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to establish a world‑class industrial ecosystem in the state.