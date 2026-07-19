Maha CM orders job‑focused industrial policies, MSME survey

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed the state Industry Department to draft comprehensive, investment‑friendly policies focused heavily on high‑employment‑generating sectors to seamlessly translate these investments into active, on‑the‑ground industries.
This comes as Maharashtra continues to lead the nation in attracting foreign and domestic investments.
The Chief Minister also instructed officials to conduct an in‑depth survey of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to establish a world‑class industrial ecosystem in the state.
Speaking at a high‑level review meeting of the Industry Department held at his official residence, Varsha, CM Fadnavis emphasised the importance of collaborative planning. Industry Minister Uday Samant was also in attendance.
He said that while drafting growth policies for Maharashtra’s industrial sector, officials must consult industry experts and successful entrepreneurs. The goal, he added, should be to eliminate existing operational bottlenecks. Efficient execution of current industrial policies, he noted, would pave the way for a highly prosperous Maharashtra.
He further asked the Industry Department to identify high‑potential sectors, map and target specific MSME sectors based on the actual needs of modern investors and entrepreneurs, expand production capacities and employment potential of these identified sectors, introduce cutting‑edge technologies to modernise small‑scale industries, and launch a comprehensive survey tracking the current operational status, existing employment, production output, and future capacity of all MSMEs in the state.
The Chief Minister highlighted several key areas requiring immediate policy focus. In Media & Arena, he instructed officials to simplify the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ norms to facilitate the construction of mega‑convention centres across Maharashtra’s major cities.
In the case of Chemical Parks, he asked officials to integrate dedicated, state‑of‑the‑art facilities within the upcoming Chemical Policy to streamline operations and create jobs.
He further instructed the Industry Department to draft a comprehensive policy to promote sustainable development and circular economic models.
Administrative machinery must ensure that the practical execution of these policies remains collaborative and supportive of businesses, he added. To eliminate red tape, CM Fadnavis made the use of the MAITRI Portal strictly mandatory for all industrial clearances.
The services provided through the MAITRI Portal must maintain premium standards and provide a rapid response mechanism for investor grievances.
He further asked the Industry Department to set up a dedicated call centre for investors. All calls should be recorded and analysed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify recurring administrative roadblocks, enabling swift policy rectifications.
Further, the Chief Minister said that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) must adopt a highly logical, feasibility‑based methodology when allocating industrial land to prevent underutilisation.
The meeting reviewed several recently finalised policies alongside those currently in the pipeline. These include the Industrial Investment and Services Policy 2025, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics – Extended Reality (AVGC‑XR) Policy 2025, Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025, Bamboo Industry Policy 2025, and the Bio‑Plastic Policy 2026.
Additionally, the Industry Department during the meeting also proposed some policies including Leather, Non‑Leather, Footwear, Apparel and Accessories Policy, Garment and Apparel Policy, Media, Entertainment and Arena Policy, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Medical Devices Policy, Defence, Nuclear and Aerospace Policy, Electronics, Semiconductors, Fab and Display Policy, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Policy, Chemical Industry Policy and Biofuel Policy.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.