Maha Cabinet clears single regulatory framework for private skilled universities

The project carries a sanctioned outlay of Rs 1.83 crore. The new judicial set-up will include 19 regular posts and 6 outsourced positions (25 total) and four dedicated posts in the prosecutor's office. It will be situated in Hadgaon at Nanded. The new facility will absorb 671 pending cases (344 civil and 327 criminal) from Nanded, significantly reducing travel time and legal expense for local litigants.