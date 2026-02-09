Maha Bodhi Society celebrates India–Sri Lanka ties with ‘Thank You Bharat’ event

New Delhi: The Maha Bodhi Society of India on Sunday hosted a special event, "Thank You Bharat" at the historic Buddha Vihara on Mandir Marg to acknowledge India's support and assistance to Sri Lanka, particularly in relief and rehabilitation efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.



Addressing the gathering, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, said it was an honour to be present at the sacred Buddha Vihara, a place deeply associated with the ideals of Sri Anagarika Dharmapala and Mahatma Gandhi.



Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated the temple in 1939, she noted that Gandhiji had called upon people to practise love and tolerance, values that, she said, resonate even more strongly today.