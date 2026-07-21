MAH MBA CET provisional merit list 2026: How to check?

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for MAH MBA CET tomorrow, July 22, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the merit list on the official website, mba2026.mahacet.org.in. The MAH MBA CET provisional merit list can be challenged by the candidates from July 23, 2026 up to July 25, 2026 till 5:00 pm.

How to check MAH MBA CET 2026 Provisional Merit List?

Follow the steps mentioned below to check your MAH MBA CET rank 2026:

Visit the MAH MBA CET official website www.mba2026.mahacet.org.in. Find the link for MAH MBA CET provisional merit list 2026 and click on it. You will be directed to a login page — provide your application number and date of birth in the fields provided. Click Submit or Login. Your MAH MBA CET provisional merit list 2026 will be displayed showing your rank, category rank, and score details. Download and save a copy of the merit list for reference during counselling and admission.

How to raise objection against MAH MBA CET 2026 Provisional Merit List?

CET Cell Maharashtra provides a short objection window after the provisional merit list is released. If you notice any error in your provisional merit list, follow the steps below to raise an objection: