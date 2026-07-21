MAH MBA CET provisional merit list 2026: How to check?

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for MAH MBA CET tomorrow, July 22, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the merit list on the official website, mba2026.mahacet.org.in. The MAH MBA CET provisional merit list can be challenged by the candidates from July 23, 2026 up to July 25, 2026 till 5:00 pm.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check your MAH MBA CET rank 2026:
Visit the MAH MBA CET official website www.mba2026.mahacet.org.in.
Find the link for MAH MBA CET provisional merit list 2026 and click on it.
You will be directed to a login page — provide your application number and date of birth in the fields provided.
Click Submit or Login.
Your MAH MBA CET provisional merit list 2026 will be displayed showing your rank, category rank, and score details.
Download and save a copy of the merit list for reference during counselling and admission.
CET Cell Maharashtra provides a short objection window after the provisional merit list is released. If you notice any error in your provisional merit list, follow the steps below to raise an objection:
Visit www.cetcell.mahacet.org and log in to your student dashboard using your application number and date of birth.
Locate the objection / grievance redressal link under the MAH MBA CET 2026 section.
Select the specific field or detail you want to challenge.
Provide the correct information and provide an accurate reason for the objection.
Upload the relevant supporting documents — caste certificate, domicile certificate, marksheet, or ID proof as applicable.
Submit your objection before the deadline announced by the CET Cell on their official website.