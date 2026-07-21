MAH DSE CAP Registration 2026 closes tomorrow: Check steps to apply

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra will conclude the Direct Second Year Engineering Common Admission Process (MAH DSE CAP) 2026 registration on the official portal at dse2026.mahacet.org.in on July 22, 2026. Diploma holders and other eligible applicants seeking lateral entry into the second year of Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programmes can submit their online applications through the official CAP admission portal.

How to apply for MAH DSE CAP 2026?

Registration is fully online through the DSE 2026 portal. Candidates must have their academic mark sheets, category certificates, and identity documents ready before starting.

Visit the official portal at dse2026.mahacet.org.in

Click on the New Registration link available on the home page

Fill in personal, academic, and category details in the application form

Upload scanned photograph, signature, and required certificates

Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway

Submit the form and download the acknowledgement receipt

MAH DSE CAP Eligibility Criteria 2026

Applicants must have passed a Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering from a recognised board. BSc graduates with approved subject combinations are also eligible. A minimum aggregate of 50 percent in the qualifying examination is required.