MAH CET 2026 registration deadline extended for MCA and MHMCT courses; new dates announced

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for the MAH CET 2026 entrance examinations conducted for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) programmes. The extension aims to support candidates seeking admission for the 2026–27 academic session who may have missed the earlier application window. The official notice confirming the revised dates was issued on February 9, 2026.

As per the updated schedule, registrations for MAH MHMCT CET 2026, originally open from January 7 to February 9, will now continue until February 18, 2026. The MCA CET registration window has also been extended, allowing applications from February 11 to February 18, 2026,following the earlier deadline of February 10. The MHMCT entrance exam is tentatively scheduled for March 25, 2026, while the MCA CET examination is expected to take place on March 30, 2026.

Applicants must ensure that both online registration and application confirmation are completed within the revised deadlines. The CET Cell has also reiterated that possessing an APAAR ID along with Aadhaar details is compulsory for submitting the application. Candidates who have not yet generated their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID must create one through DigiLocker before proceeding with registration.

Authorities have advised aspirants to complete applications early, carefully review the information brochure, and regularly visit the official website — mahacet.org — for updates, instructions, and detailed examination schedules. The extension notice has been issued primarily to inform students, parents, and other stakeholders. Candidates are encouraged to rely only on official sources for accurate information regarding MAH CET 2026 admissions.