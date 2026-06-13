MAH BEd CET result 2026 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; download scorecard here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCET) has declared the MAH BEd CET 2026 result 2026 today, June 13. It has released MAH BEd CET results 2026 link on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can access their MAH BEd CET scorecard 2026 by using the valid login credentials such as registered email id and password.

The MAH BEd CET 2026 result will have all the important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, examination date, marks, minimum qualifying marks, and the rank. The Cell has also released MAH BEd CET scorecard 2026 along with results.

How to check MAH BEd CET results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official website of CET at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Find the MAH BEd CET results 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the MAH BEd CET results page

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as email id and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download MAH BEd CET scorecard 2026 pdf

Step 7: Take a printout of scorecard for future need

The exam authority will be releasing the MAH BEd CET counselling 2026 schedule in due course. Candidates who stand out in the exam are advised to check the official portal for latest updates.