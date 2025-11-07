MAH BEd CET final phase commences ahead of admissions

The Maharashtra Bachelor of Education State Common Entrance Test (MAH BEd CET) has entered its concluding phase for the academic year 2025-26, as confirmed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

The cell reiterated that it is mandatory for all admissions made until the last date to be certified by the Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra and to obtain approval from the Admission Regulatory Authority, Maharashtra.

According to the schedule, admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for courses such as BEd, BEd-MEd (Integrated BEd-Master of Education), BA/BSc-BEd (Integrated Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science with BEd), MEd and MPEd (Master of Physical Education) have already been completed, with only the BEd course admissions currently in progress.

Candidates who have been shortlisted and intend to enrol in BEd programmes must keep track of any outstanding formalities and ensure their documentation complies with the regulatory requirements.

The conducting authority has advised all participating colleges to finalise merit lists, perform seat confirmations and communicate with the admission regulatory body in due time.

Applicants and institutions alike are urged to monitor the official portal of the CET Cell for any last-minute notifications or changes in schedule, and to complete all necessary formalities ahead of the stated deadlines.