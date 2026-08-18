MAH 5-Year LLB CAP Round 1 Result 2026 releasing today: Check reporting dates and details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to release the MAH 5-Year LLB CAP Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 18, for candidates seeking admission to five-year integrated LLB programmes in Maharashtra.

Candidates who participated in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to check their allotment through the official MAH CET law counselling portal using their login credentials.

The allotment will be based on the candidate's merit, category, preferences submitted in the option form and availability of seats.

The first-round allotment follows the publication of the final merit list and the subsequent option-form process. The CET Cell had invited candidates included in the final merit list to submit their preferred colleges and courses for the first CAP round.