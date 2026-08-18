MAH 5-Year LLB CAP Round 1 Result 2026 releasing today: Check reporting dates and details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to release the MAH 5-Year LLB CAP Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 18, for candidates seeking admission to five-year integrated LLB programmes in Maharashtra.
Candidates who participated in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to check their allotment through the official MAH CET law counselling portal using their login credentials.
The allotment will be based on the candidate's merit, category, preferences submitted in the option form and availability of seats.
The first-round allotment follows the publication of the final merit list and the subsequent option-form process. The CET Cell had invited candidates included in the final merit list to submit their preferred colleges and courses for the first CAP round.
What happens after Round 1 allotment?
Candidates who are allotted a seat will have to follow the acceptance and reporting procedure specified by the CET Cell.
Under the CAP rules, a candidate who receives their first preference will have the seat automatically frozen and will not be eligible for subsequent CAP rounds. Such candidates must complete the prescribed seat-acceptance and reporting formalities.
Candidates allotted a seat other than their first preference have the option of accepting the seat and participating in subsequent rounds for betterment, subject to the CAP rules.
Candidates who do not wish to retain an allotted seat can also choose not to accept it and participate in subsequent rounds, where permitted.
What candidates should check
Once the Round 1 result is published, candidates should check:
Allotted college and course
Category under which the seat has been allotted
Preference number against the allotted seat
Seat acceptance requirements
Document verification requirements
Reporting deadline
Candidates should complete the required steps within the deadline mentioned in their allotment details. Failure to complete the prescribed process can result in the allotted seat being forfeited under the CAP rules.
MAH 5-Year LLB CAP 2026
The CAP process is being conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB programmes at participating law colleges across Maharashtra.
The CET Cell conducts the process after the MAH-LLB 5-Year CET examination and publication of the merit list. Candidates included in the final merit list become eligible to participate in CAP and submit their college and course preferences.
Further rounds will follow Round 1 for candidates who remain eligible under the CAP rules and are seeking an upgrade or have not secured their preferred seat.
Candidates should check the official CET Cell portal for the Round 1 allotment and the exact reporting and seat-acceptance deadlines once the result is published.