Magic in the air as Lionel Messi reaches Kolkata

Kolkata: One of the biggest names in the footballing world, Lionel Messi, arrived in the City of Joy. Fans had been waiting for this moment for a long time, with thousands gathering for a glimpse of the Argentine icon. However, Messi had to be escorted through an alternate route due to the overwhelming crowd.



This is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India. The legendary footballer visited Kolkata and played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. With Messi coming to India, fans are excited and have prepared for a grand celebration ahead of his arrival in Kolkata.



Ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in Kolkata, fans have expressed joy at welcoming the Argentine legend.