Maduro, Flores head to federal court over narco-terrorism charges

New York: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are set to appear before a federal judge on Monday (local time), after US authorities confirmed that the case will be heard in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, CBS News reported.



The spokesperson said that Maduro and his wife are scheduled to appear before a federal court at 12 pm on Monday.



This will mark their first court appearance after Washington on Saturday carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country.