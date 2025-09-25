Madurai to get two new hostels for Adi Dravidar, Tribal students under Rs 27 crore project

Two new social justice hostels are coming up in Madurai for Adi Dravidar and Tribal students, with the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department taking up the construction through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing & Development Corporation (TAHDCO).

The projects, located at Chokkikulam (for girls) and the Race Course area (for boys), together carry an estimated cost of Rs 27.09 crore, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

At present, a girls’ hostel functions at Chokkikulam and a boys’ hostel at the Race Course area. Built nearly two decades ago, these facilities remain in use but fall short of meeting present-day requirements. To address space constraints and upgrade amenities, the department has initiated work on new, larger hostels.

Capacity and cost

The upcoming girls’ hostel at Chokkikulam is being constructed for Rs 16 crore, while the boys’ facility at Race Course carries a cost of Rs 11.09 crore. Designed to house 250 students each, the hostels will include attached toilets, bathrooms, and modern infrastructure.

“These new hostels aim to provide safe and quality accommodation for students from Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities, ensuring access to education and overall well-being,” said M Ramakrishnan, district social justice and tribal welfare officer.

Who will benefit?

The hostels are intended for students from schools, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs across the city. While the new girls’ hostel at Chokkikulam is scheduled for inauguration on October 6, the boys’ hostel at Race Course will be opened once construction is completed, added TNIE.