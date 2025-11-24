Madurai FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Free tickets now open for booking

The Madurai district administration announced on Sunday that tickets for the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 can now be booked through the mobile app and website ticketgenie.in as the tournament enters its final preparation phase.

Although entry is completely free, spectators must pre-book seats. Each user can reserve up to four tickets per day, and a single booking will allow entry to all four matches scheduled on that day. Tickets will be scanned only at Gate 5.

Tournament schedule and Madurai leg

The event will be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. More than 12 countries will play their league matches in Madurai until December 2, including defending champions Germany and the India vs Switzerland fixture.

District Collector K J Praveen Kumar and City Police Commissioner J Loganathan informed that:

- The upgraded SDAT International Hockey Stadium now has mobile toilets, drinking water points, and a recycled water system supplying over 40,000 litres daily for the astro turf.

- Two galleries and a covered stand with 1,456 seats are fully prepared.

- A special pocket directory has been prepared for visiting teams, containing contact details of senior officials, emergency services, medical coordinators, and information on Madurai’s major temples and tourist attractions.

- Apollo Speciality Hospital has been designated as the official medical partner.

Cultural programme for teams

All participating teams will be taken to Alanganallur on December 5 for a grand reception at the famous Jallikattu arena, followed by a visit to the Keeladi Museum.

Comprehensive security has been arranged at venues and team hotels, including escort vehicles, PSOs, and armed guards. Spectators will enter through Gate 6, with dedicated parking for 200 buses, 760 cars, and 3,000 two-wheelers.