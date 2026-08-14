Madrassa students take out Tiranga rally in Poonch ahead of I-Day celebrations

Jammu: Students of a madrassa took out a 'Tiranga rally' in the border belt of Gundi Kazimora hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, joining locals in the cross-country 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day.
Wearing tricolour turbans and carrying the national flag, the students marched through the border area with locals, raising patriotic slogans and conveying a message of national unity and communal harmony.
The rally was organised to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Speaking during the rally, Madrassa Nazamia Welfare Trust chairman Shaban Raza Chishti said the event was aimed at instilling patriotism, social responsibility and the importance of education among children.
"Our message is that children must be educated so that they understand the greatness of their country, its history and their responsibilities as citizens," Chishti told reporters here.
He said the students also remembered the soldiers and civilians who had made sacrifices for the nation and stressed that the honour and dignity of the country must always be protected.
"Love for the motherland is a part of faith. We can sacrifice our lives and homes for the nation, but we will never allow its honour to be compromised," he said.
Appealing to parents to prioritise education, Chishti said, "Even if you have to eat two meals instead of three, please educate your children."
He also urged the youth to play an active role in combating social evils, particularly drug abuse, through education and awareness.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.