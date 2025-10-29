Madras University’s campus set for Rs 19-crore facelift

CHENNAI: The iconic Marina Campus of the University of Madras, home to the historic Oriental Research Institute (ORI) building, is set to undergo a major facelift with an allocation of Rs 19 crore sanctioned by the state under the special projects initiative announced in this year’s state budget.

In a circular dated October 27, registrar of the University, Rita John has directed all departments functioning from the ORI building to vacate the premises by October 31 to facilitate the commencement of renovation work by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The renovation is scheduled to begin in November, and any delay could lead to the reversion of funds to the government, the circular cautioned.