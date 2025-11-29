Madras University to use corpus fund to clear benefit dues

CHENNAI: In a decisive move driven by mounting judicial pressure, the syndicate of the University of Madras on Friday approved the use of its corpus fund along with a fresh Rs 20-crore government grant to clear terminal benefits pending for nearly a decade.

The dues, amounting to Rs 95.44 crore, pertain to 465 pensioners and family pensioners for the period from April 2015 to September 2025. As per the financial plan cleared at the syndicate meeting, Rs 45.6 crore will be drawn from two matured fixed deposits (Rs 10 crore and Rs 35.6 crore) in the corpus fund.