Madras University postpones semester exams to November 14, sparks row with colleges

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has postponed its semester examinations for affiliated colleges — originally scheduled to begin from Monday — to November 14.

The circular, issued on October 29, has sparked a debate between the university administration and college managements over the reasons behind the delay with such short notice to students.

Several affiliated colleges have alleged that the university failed to procure answer sheets on time, leading to the postponement.

According to college officials, the tender process for purchasing answer booklets was initiated much later than usual, leaving insufficient time for the materials to be distributed before the scheduled commencement of exams.