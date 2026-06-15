Madras University PG courses struggle to attract applicants

CHENNAI: The 169-year-old University of Madras is facing a persistent challenge marked by a widening gap between sanctioned intake and actual student enrolment.
An analysis of admission data from 2020 to 2026 accessed by TNIE paints a concerning picture of postgraduate enrolment trends. The vacancy rate peaked in 2024–25, when only 1,492 students were admitted against a sanctioned strength of 2,149, leaving 30.57% of seats unfilled.
Though 2025–26 recorded a marginal improvement with 1,590 admissions, nearly 23.34% of seats still remained vacant. Officials acknowledge that falling enrolment has prompted several departments to scale down intake. “In almost every syndicate meeting, there is an agenda where departments seek reduction of seats due to faculty shortage or infrastructural constraints,” said a faculty member.
Academicians and former vice-chancellors attribute the trend to multiple structural issues. Former vice-chancellor P Duraisamy said the lack of faculty has directly impacted academic quality and student confidence.
“Madras University once attracted students for its eminent faculty, but today over 67% of permanent posts remain vacant. Guest lecturers cannot match the same level of academic rigour,” he said.
Officials noted that a decade ago demand was strong enough to warrant additional self-financing seats. However, since 2015, no permanent faculty appointments have been made, and the university is currently managed with 199 guest faculty members.
According to reports accessed by TNIE, infrastructure gaps have further compounded the issue. Laboratories, classrooms and research facilities in several departments have not kept pace with evolving academic and industry requirements. Former vice-chancellor G Thiruvasagam said this has weakened the institution’s competitiveness.
“Students today seek cutting-edge exposure and employable skills. Without sustained investment in infrastructure, public universities risk losing relevance,” he said.
Administrative instability has added to the strain, with the post of full-time vice-chancellor remaining vacant since 2023.
Traditional language programmes such as Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, along with disciplines like Indian Music, Philosophy and Religious Studies, continue to record single-digit enrolment. However, even newer interdisciplinary and professional programmes are struggling to attract students.
MSc Materials Science (self-supporting) admitted just two students against 20 seats in 2025–26. MSc Biophysics enrolled five students against 20 seats, while Photonics and Biophotonics recorded seven admissions. Nanoscience and Nanotechnology saw 10 students against 25 seats, and Econometrics enrolled 13 against 25.
The MEd programme, with an intake of 50 seats, managed only five admissions, while Executive MBA attracted just nine students, reflecting weakening demand even for career-oriented courses.
Thiruvasagam said, “State universities remain the only hope for students from economically weaker backgrounds who cannot afford private institutions.”
Registrar Rita John expressed optimism over a recovery in admissions. “We have upgraded curricula in several courses and secured research projects. The government is also planning to appoint permanent faculty, which will help improve admissions in 2026–27,” she said.
This story has been written by Binita Jaiswal.