Madras University dues delay pushes over 100 colleges into financial crisis

CHENNAI: Mentioning over 100 non-autonomous colleges affiliated with the University of Madras facing financial pressure over the latter’s delay in reimbursing the money spent on conducting semester examinations, the Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has written to the higher education secretary seeking directions to the university to settle the dues at the earliest.

In a representation sent recently, the association stated that several government and aided arts and science colleges are among the institutions that have been hit. Eight colleges located in R K Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Kundrathur, Nemili, Uthiramerur, Tiruttani, Perumbakkam and Tiruchy collect and remit about Rs 2 crore in examination fees to the university every semester. They, however, receive little to no funding back to cover the administrative costs for the conduct of the examinations, it added.