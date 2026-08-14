Madras High Court directs MCC to reopen NEET-UG 2026 counselling portal for British citizen with OCI status

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to reopen the NEET-UG 2026 counselling portal for a British citizen holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status, after he mistakenly selected the wrong category while registering for counselling.

The candidate had selected "Foreign National (Other than OCI)" instead of the category applicable to OCI candidates. The court has directed the MCC to permit him to update his credentials and participate in the counselling process.

The case concerns the distinction between foreign nationals and OCI cardholders in medical admissions. Although OCI cardholders are foreign citizens, the Centre has prescribed specific rules governing their eligibility for medical entrance examinations and admissions.