Madras HC relief for SC medico denied government quota

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of an Arunthathiyar (SC-A) MBBS student, who was given admission under the management quota though eligible for government quota, by ordering the state government to bear the excess amount of fees over and above the government quota.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders recently on a petition filed by S Malarvizhi, of Palaiyapalayam village in Namakkal district, currently pursuing MBBS course at the Karpaga Vinayaga Medical College in Madhurantagam.

The petitioner scored 455 marks out of 720 in NEET and was eligible for admission under the government quota seat under SC-General category. However, she was given admission under the management quota during 2024-25.