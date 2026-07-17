Madras high court dismisses petition challenging state jobs for families of 2025 Karur stampede victims

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 17 (ANI): The Madras High Court has refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one N Prabakaran against the government's offer of jobs to the family members of Karur stampede victims.

The court dismissed the petition, stating it had become infructuous as the matter was already taken up by the Madurai Bench.

The Madras High Court further observed that the appointments are subject to the outcome of the case pending before the Madurai Bench.

On July 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay visited Karur and participated in a series of government and party programmes, including the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to the families of victims of the 2025 Karur stampede.

Among those expected to receive an appointment order is Vimal, who lost his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Thruvish, in the tragic stampede. Speaking to ANI ahead of the event, Vimal said he viewed the government's decision as a positive step despite the irreparable loss suffered by his family.

"My one-and-a-half-year-old son passed away. His name was Thruvish. When my son passed away, I went to Chennai to meet Mr Vijay. He is the Chief Minister now and has come here. He asked me to come and meet him. So, I am going to meet him. I have submitted the application forms at the Taluk office as requested. I don't know what kind of job it will be. I will find out after I meet him. My son's death is a huge loss for me. But they are offering me a job. I will go and see what position it is. I don't know anything about politics. They are saying they will give me a job. I don't know what will happen. I see it as a positive thing," Vimal told ANI.

The Chief Minister handed over compassionate appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of the victims who lost their lives in the Karur stampede during a TVK public outreach programme on September 27, 2025.

The Karur stampede took place during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on September 27, 2025, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured.

In October 2025, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), emphasising the need for an independent and impartial probe.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also constituted a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation and ensure a fair and impartial probe into the tragedy.

The investigation is examining several aspects of the rally, including crowd-management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival and the coordination between party organisers and local authorities.