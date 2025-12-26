Madras HC recommends centre bring Legislation to regulate children’s internet use

Hearing both sides, the judges said though websites are updated, there should be control at the user end and it can be achieved only if there is a parent control app available in the device. For this, the end users should be made aware about the menace of child pornography and measures to prevent it, they added. While it’s the individual choice and right to access such obnoxious material or to avoid it, as far as children are concerned, the vulnerability is high, so the parents’ responsibility is higher, the court observed.

Noting the reference made by Rajan regarding the Australian legislation, the judges said the union government may explore the possibility of passing a legislation like Australia. Till such legislation is passed, the authorities concerned should accelerate their awareness campaign more effectively, the judges said. “We hope that the commission both state and central will draw an action plan in this aspect and implement the same in letter and spirit,” they added and disposed of the petition.