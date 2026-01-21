Madras HC orders state to build men’s hostel for government law college in a year

Though authorities, while responding to his representation in March 2018, had informed that Rs 84 lakh has been allotted for building the hostel on a 7,700 square metre land at Abhishekam village that was earmarked for the purpose in 2007, no further steps were taken, he alleged and approached the court.

Another petition was filed in 2018 by a private company, which was the original owner of the land before it was taken over by the government after the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1978, under which excess vacant lands were handed over to the government.