Madras HC judge’s PhD paper says no support for students with suicidal thoughts in colleges

TIRUCHY: Many colleges still lack basic counselling infrastructure to help youth overcome suicidal tendencies, according to the PhD research paper by Justice RN Manjula of the Madras High Court.

Justice Manjula, who was among the PhD awardees at Bharathidasan University’s 40th convocation on Wednesday, dealt with the growing concern of suicidal ideation among students in higher educational institutions.

She identified five key factors as influencing suicidal ideation among students, including family pressures, institutional environment, and socio-economic stressors.