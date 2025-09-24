Madras HC hears PIL challenging Tamil Learning Act exemption for CBSE schools

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to challenge a 2024 Government Order (GO) issued by the school education department. The GO allows a phased implementation of the Tamil Learning Act, granting exemptions to CBSE, ICSE, ICGSE, and IB board schools from mandatorily teaching Tamil, as per The New Indian Express.

The petitioner, Pirmanayagam Avudaiyappan, a Tamil writer from Delhi, seeks to have the December 31, 2024, GO declared ultra vires, arguing that it undermines the legislative intent of making Tamil compulsory for students from classes 1 to 10.

Allegations of inequality

During the hearing on Tuesday, September 23, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the relaxation creates an unfair disparity between students of CBSE and other boards and those in government schools with English as the medium of instruction and Tamil as a second language. This disparity, the counsel contended, violates the principles of equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

Court’s observations and queries

The first bench of the Madras High Court questioned the basis of the PIL and directed the petitioner’s counsel to submit copies of Supreme Court judgments cited in support of the plea.

The bench sought clarification on why the GO is legally invalid and noted that the law should permit flexibility for exemptions if allowed. The court further questioned the feasibility of mandating Tamil for children of migrant workers or central government employees, emphasising the need for scope to provide relaxations.

The Madras High Court adjourned the matter to September 25, 2025, for further deliberation, allowing the petitioner’s counsel to present additional arguments and evidence to support the challenge against the GO.