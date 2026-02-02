Madras HC allows pregnant BEd student with attendance shortage to take practical exam

Upon hearing both sides, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said NCTE cannot be added as respondent given the urgency of the case.

He noted that the petitioner is a meritorious student with 86% aggregate marks, and the medical records show the health issues she suffered.

“Thus considering the disadvantage of a woman candidate arising out of the need for managing motherhood as well as her career and considering the judgment in Vandana Kandari case, I am of the view that in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, considering the extreme medical conditions, this is a fit case where the court can exercise the discretion by directing the respondents instead of stopping the petitioner from writing the exam, she shall appear for it and after completion of the exam, she shall complete the remaining days of the training,” he said in the order passed recently.