Madras ENT Foundation performs rare surgery

CHENNAI: When a 20-year-old man from Erode turned whenever someone called his name but couldn’t respond to their speech, people thought he was pretending.

Only after being brought to the doctors at the Madras ENT Research Foundation, they diagnosed he had auditory neuropathy spectrum disorder, a hearing condition where the inner ear detects sound but struggles to send the signals effectively to the brain, leading to poor speech understanding despite potentially normal or near normal hearing.

What doctors at the Madras ENT Research Foundation (MERF) performed was for the first time bilateral simultaneous hearing and structure preservation (HSP) surgery on him.