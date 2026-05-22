Madhya Pradesh to introduce AI from Class 8, vocational courses in schools

Bhopal (IANS): In a major push to modernise school education in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday approved a roadmap to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills from classes 8 to 12 and directed the rollout of vocational training in agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries at the high school level.
The decisions were taken during a comprehensive review meeting of the School Education Department chaired by the Chief Minister in Bhopal.
"Education should not remain limited to textbooks alone. Students must be equipped with practical skills, AI knowledge, and employment-oriented training so they can contribute effectively to society and the economy," Chief Minister Yadav said in statement after the review meeting.
He directed officials to complete all preparations before the new academic session begins on June 16, stressing regular monitoring, technology-driven learning, and innovation-based teaching to improve quality.
Another key announcement was public recognition for top-performing schools.
Institutions recording 100 per cent examination results will be publicly felicitated, with 26 schools achieving the feat this year.
The Chief Minister said that schools securing above 90 or 95 per cent results should also be recognised.
"Schools that consistently deliver excellent results are creating the future of Madhya Pradesh. Their contribution should be publicly acknowledged and celebrated," he added.
The meeting approved in principle the "Shiksha Ghar Yojana" to help students who dropped out after failing Class 8 or higher to complete High School and Higher Secondary education through the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board.
To strengthen cultural education, Chief Minister Yadav directed the inclusion of King Veer Vikramaditya's biography in school textbooks and ordered the preparation of an engaging book on Guru Sandipani, the teacher of Lord Krishna.
"Our government is building a strong foundation for a developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh by ensuring quality education through modern Sandipani schools. Providing the best educational facilities and resources to every student is our top priority," the Chief Minister told officials.
The department also reported record enrolment gains.
Enrollment in Class 1 rose by 32.4 per cent in 2025-26 compared to last year, while enrollment in Classes 9 to 12 increased by 4.25 per cent -- the highest jump in recent years.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.