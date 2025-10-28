Madhya Pradesh teacher suspended for allegedly teaching namaz-like poses as yoga

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has been placed under suspension after accusations that he instructed students to perform postures resembling namaz. The development has triggered protests from local organisations and prompted an official inquiry by the district administration, as reported by NDTV.

The teacher, named Jaboor Tadvi, is assigned to the Government Middle School in Deohari village within the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station.

The suspension came in response to grievances lodged by certain parents and villagers, who alleged that Hindu students were being shown postures akin to namaz "under the pretext of yoga and Surya Namaskar."

Upon receiving the complaints, the school’s in-charge principal notified the District Education Officer, who dispatched a team to assess the situation. The district administration then suspended the teacher while the investigation proceeds. Officials explained that this measure was implemented to preserve calm until the details are confirmed.

NDTV reported that activists from the Hindu Jagran Manch staged demonstrations in the village, claiming that religious elements were being introduced into educational routines.

The teacher has rejected any misconduct, asserting that the activity was Shashankasana, a standard yoga asana that could have been misinterpreted as a prayer stance. He insisted that he was adhering to mandated guidelines for conducting yoga sessions in schools.

The administration has promised a thorough review covering every angle of the matter. Representatives from the community have requested that the case be managed sensitively and that no judgments be made until the probe concludes.