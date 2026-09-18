Madhya Pradesh targets chip manufacturing clusters across Bhopal and Indore to drive technical youth employment

Bhopal, Sep 18 (IANS): Madhya Pradesh is looking to develop Bhopal, the Indore-Ujjain metropolitan regions, and other parts of the state as potential centres for semiconductor-related businesses, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.
He made the remarks after inaugurating a semiconductor lab at the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, where the state is showcasing investment opportunities in the semiconductor and electronics sectors.
“The youth of our state will get employment opportunities, there will be a chance for skill development, and a major business model is being created. In Madhya Pradesh, across Bhopal, the Indore-Ujjain metropolitan area, and many other areas, there is great potential for this,” Yadav told IANS.
The Chief Minister said the state government has implemented investor-friendly policies and is highlighting its land bank, skilled workforce, power availability, and robust infrastructure to woo investors. He added that the state’s central location, power-surplus status, and stable law-and-order situation give it an edge over others.
Yadav said Madhya Pradesh's semiconductor future is bright because of favourable policies for investors, sufficient land availability, and strong potential for skill development.
The Madhya Pradesh government has set up a dedicated pavilion at SEMICON India 2026, where officials are holding discussions with investors and business representatives from India and abroad.
The Chief Minister said representatives of several companies he met in Delhi have shown interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. He added that the state is also inviting investors to a major semiconductor-related event scheduled for Indore on October 23 and 24.
The semiconductor sector is a key focus of the Centre’s efforts to expand domestic manufacturing capabilities and strengthen India’s position in global electronics and technology supply chains. SEMICON India 2026 brings together semiconductor companies, investors, technology firms, and policymakers to discuss investment and collaboration opportunities.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.