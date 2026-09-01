Madhya Pradesh splits RGPV into three new technical and skill universities across key regions

Bhopal, Sep 1 (IANS): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved a series of major decisions amounting to approximately Rs 41,000 crore aimed at overall development and strengthening of the state’s infrastructure.
Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh briefed the media on the key outcomes of the meeting.
According to Rakesh Singh, the approvals include Rs 29,619 crore for the implementation of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), also known as the VB GRAMG scheme.
He said approximately Rs 2,973 crore has been allocated for milk producers, of which Rs 1,547 crore is dedicated to increasing processing capacity for various dairy products.
Singh further stated that the Panchayat and Rural Development Department will receive funding in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the state, with the state’s share estimated at around Rs 10,574 crore.
An Ombudsman will also be appointed in each district for grievance redressal.
In the Public Health and Medical Education Department, the Cabinet approved the continuation of ongoing schemes. “An amount of Rs 915.77 crore has been sanctioned for the maintenance of departmental assets, while Rs 488.41 crore has been approved for the maintenance of machinery and equipment,” Singh said.
The creation of posts in newly formed districts under the AYUSH Department was also cleared.
The Minister informed that approximately 20 posts have been approved for the District AYUSH Officer’s offices in Niwari, Mauganj, Pandorna and Maihar. One of the most significant decisions, he said, was the restructuring of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV).
“RGPV currently offers 13 courses across 585 institutions with over 3.83 lakh students. To improve accessibility and geographic coverage, three new Technology and Skills Universities have been announced on the suggestion of the Chief Minister,” he stated.
These will be the Central India University of Technology and Skills in Bhopal covering Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions; Malwa University of Technology in Ujjain covering Ujjain and Indore divisions; and Mahakashal University of Technology and Skills in Jabalpur covering Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions.
Staffing for Social Justice offices in the newly formed districts of Mauganj, Maiher, Niwari and Pandurna was also approved, with 15 posts and two Class-IV positions per district.
In a major relief for farmers, the Cabinet decided to increase the procurement of summer moong at the support price from 25 per cent to 60 per cent of production. “Farmers will not face any difficulty as the procurement remains within the target,” Singh said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.