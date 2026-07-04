RGPV faces security scare after question papers are stolen

Bhopal: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal has hit the headlines after question papers meant for university PG examinations were allegedly stolen, prompting the authorities to postpone the scheduled examination.



Students reached to take the examination for the PG fourth semester, scheduled at 11 am on Friday, July 3, but just before the commencement of the exam, they were informed that the examination had been postponed.

According to information, nine sealed bundles of question papers were found missing from the examination branch of the School of Biotechnology. Following the incident, the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity sought an explanation from the examination controller over the alleged breach.



RGPV Vice-Chancellor Alok Sharma on Friday wrote a letter to Director of the School of Biotechnology and Examination Controller (PG Examinations), Archana Tiwari to submit a written explanation within three days of receiving the notice.

"It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned by student organisations that the question papers for the university PG examinations conducted on July 3, 2026, were stolen or unlawfully removed from your department. This is an extremely serious and sensitive matter and raises serious concerns regarding the confidentiality and security of the university's examination system," the letter read.