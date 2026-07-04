RGPV faces security scare after question papers are stolen

Bhopal: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal has hit the headlines after question papers meant for university PG examinations were allegedly stolen, prompting the authorities to postpone the scheduled examination.
Students reached to take the examination for the PG fourth semester, scheduled at 11 am on Friday, July 3, but just before the commencement of the exam, they were informed that the examination had been postponed.
According to information, nine sealed bundles of question papers were found missing from the examination branch of the School of Biotechnology. Following the incident, the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity sought an explanation from the examination controller over the alleged breach.
RGPV Vice-Chancellor Alok Sharma on Friday wrote a letter to Director of the School of Biotechnology and Examination Controller (PG Examinations), Archana Tiwari to submit a written explanation within three days of receiving the notice.
"It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned by student organisations that the question papers for the university PG examinations conducted on July 3, 2026, were stolen or unlawfully removed from your department. This is an extremely serious and sensitive matter and raises serious concerns regarding the confidentiality and security of the university's examination system," the letter read.
It added, "As the Examination Controller, you were expected to ensure the confidentiality and security of the question papers by strictly adhering to the prescribed procedures. This incident has adversely affected the credibility of the university examinations. Therefore, you are hereby directed to submit your written explanation to the undersigned within three days of receipt of this notice."
Meanwhile, the incident has also triggered a political row, with the opposition targeting the state government over the alleged security lapse.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari targeted the BJP-led state government over the incident saying after vote and seat theft, now even examination question papers are being stolen under the BJP's rule in the state.
"After vote theft and seat theft, now even examination question papers are being stolen under the BJP's rule in Madhya Pradesh. Just before today's examination at RGPV in Bhopal, nine sealed envelopes containing confidential question papers were stolen. The examination hall was found with a broken lock, and the students' question papers were missing. Under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government, it is not just question papers that are being stolen, but the future of students," Patwari said in a post on X.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members also staged a demonstration on the university campus, alleging gross negligence in the handling of confidential examination material. The student body demanded strict action against those responsible, accountability of the examination controller, and stronger security measures to protect the integrity of the examination process.
Following the protest, the university administration lodged an FIR, and police have initiated an investigation into the alleged theft.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy