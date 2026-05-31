Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen on June 16; teachers' vacation extended amid heatwave

Bhopal (IANS): The new academic session in Madhya Pradesh will begin on June 16. The state government has also extended the summer vacation for teachers by seven days due to the ongoing heatwave conditions. Teachers will now report to schools from June 7 instead of June 1.
The School Education Department issued the order on Saturday.
The decision was taken as several districts in the state are recording temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.
Teachers are also engaged in census duties and board examination-related work.
In its notification, the department said: "The state is currently experiencing extreme heat and heatwave conditions, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in several districts. Teachers are also engaged in census-related duties and board examination work during the summer period."
The department said the extension was granted keeping in view the health of teachers and the prevailing weather conditions.
Along with the reopening of schools, the second phase of the 'School Chalen Hum' campaign will also start on June 16 and continue till June 30.
The campaign aims to ensure enrolment of all eligible children and bring dropout students back to school.
The State Education Centre has directed all District Collectors to organise special activities during the campaign.
'Shala Prarambh Utsav' will also be celebrated in all government and Sandipani schools from June 16.
Officials have been instructed to identify children who are out of school and ensure their readmission through door-to-door visits.
The Child Tracking System available on the 'Hamare Shikshak App' will be used to monitor dropout students.
District Collectors have also been asked to regularly review the campaign at the district level.
The School Education Department has further directed authorities to ensure timely distribution of textbooks before the session begins.
Officials have also been asked to complete online data entry related to textbooks, collect feedback on book quality, and finish pending work related to the co-location of Anganwadi centres with primary schools.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.