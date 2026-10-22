Madhya Pradesh schools record 8.66 lakh drop in enrolment; 10 districts get notices

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 8.66 lakh fewer students enrolled in Classes 1 to 12 in the 2026-27 academic year compared with the previous year, according to data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE). The State Education Centre has issued show-cause notices to district project coordinators in 10 districts over low enrolment figures and incomplete student records.

As of October 13, enrolment stood at 1,33,65,225, compared with 1,42,31,833 in 2025-26, marking a decline of about 6.1%. The figures cover government and private schools across the state. Officials have been directed to explain the shortfall and complete pending data updates within the stipulated deadline.

The districts that received notices are Mauganj, Rewa, Vidisha, Maihar, Ratlam, Morena, Dhar, Barwani, Satna and Ashoknagar.