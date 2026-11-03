Madhya Pradesh plans ancient Indian knowledge courses for third-year college students

Madhya Pradesh is preparing to introduce courses on ancient Indian knowledge in the third year of undergraduate programmes, extending a state initiative that has already brought the subject into first- and second-year college syllabuses.

The Department of Higher Education is also planning to incorporate Indian knowledge traditions into postgraduate curricula. Under the proposed changes, the first unit of syllabuses across disciplines, including chemistry, mathematics, geography, literature, political science and economics, will focus on ancient Indian knowledge.

A high-level committee chaired by state Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar is overseeing the work. Professors, retired academics, former vice-chancellors and other specialists have been invited to contribute to the curriculum. The Hindi Granth Academy is printing books related to the subject.

The initiative falls under Bharatiya Gyan Parampara, which the state has been incorporating into higher education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The department adopted the approach in the 2024-25 academic year, with courses introduced in the earlier years of undergraduate study.