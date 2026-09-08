Madhya Pradesh orders inquiry after police crack down on medical interns demanding higher stipends

Bhopal, Sep 8 (IANS): The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged cane charge and use of water cannons on intern doctors protesting over their stipend in Bhopal.
The development came amid a widening protest by intern doctors across the state, with routine outpatient services being shut at government hospitals even as emergency services continued to function.
Confirming the report, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla to IANS that the doctors had sought an impartial probe into Monday's police action and that he had taken up the matter with the Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.
"The doctors wanted a fair investigation and punishment for those responsible. I spoke with the Police Commissioner, and orders have been issued for an inquiry. The Deputy Commissioner of Police will conduct the inquiry and the report will be presented before the Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) returns," Deputy CM Shukla said.
He added that those found to have mistreated the doctors would face action.
Speaking about the stipend issue, Deputy CM Shukla said that dialogues between the representatives of intern directors and the administration is underway to resolve the issue.
The police action took place on Monday when the protesting interns marched towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence to press for an increase in their stipend.
The doctors alleged that police used lathis and water cannons to stop them.
The incident has since become a fresh point of confrontation between the protesting doctors and the state government, even as efforts are being made to bring the issue to the negotiating table.
In Bhopal, the interns continued their sit-in at Kamala Park through the night.
Security was strengthened around the Chief Minister's residence and roads leading to it were barricaded.
The protest also affected services at Hamidia Hospital, where routine OPDs remained closed on Tuesday.
Patients and attendants were seen waiting at the hospital, with several facing difficulties in getting consultations and undergoing examinations.
The Junior Doctors' Association (JDA) has extended support to the interns over the alleged police action.
The doctors are seeking an immediate increase in stipend and action against officials responsible for the alleged use of force.
Gandhi Medical College Dean Kavita Singh, who met the protesting interns, also questioned the use of water cannons.
"The use of water cannon was wrong. I also did not like it," she said.
Singh noted that she had gone to take the interns to a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, but they refused to leave the protest site and instead demanded that Shukla come to the spot and hear their grievances.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.