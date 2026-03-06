Madhya Pradesh govt rolls out ‘Saraswati Abhiyan’ to curb dropout among girls

Bhopal: The Women and Child Development Department of the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday said it has initiated the ‘Saraswati Abhiyan’ under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme to bring girls deprived of education back into the learning system.

The initiative has been launched with the aim of bringing girls who have dropped out of school due to social, familial or economic reasons back into education and enabling them to become economically empowered by accessing benefits under the scheme.

“Through this campaign, girls will be given the opportunity to appear for Class 8, 10 and 12 examinations under the State Open School system. They will also be provided study materials, guidance, contact classes and mentoring support so that they can complete their education and access further education or employment opportunities,” an official said.