Madhya Pradesh government employees get promotion push under 2025 rules

Bhopal, June 30 (IANS): The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday cleared the way for long-pending promotions of its employees by directing all departments and district collectors to begin the process under the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025.
The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a notification to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, heads of departments and district collectors. The directions are based on the Advocate General's legal opinion.
"Please refer to the legal advice of the Hon'ble Advocate General, Madhya Pradesh, regarding the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025," the notification said.
The notification said the Advocate General had obtained the legal opinion of senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, who has represented the state in the petitions related to the promotion rules before the High Court.
"Ensure that necessary action is taken in accordance with the legal advice of the Advocate General and C.S. Vaidyanathan, Senior Advocate," it further said.
According to the legal opinion, there is no interim order of the High Court staying the operation of the Promotion Rules, 2025. It also states that the government's earlier assurance, during court proceedings, not to hold promotions was not part of any judicial order and was not recorded in the court proceedings.
The opinion says that Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) can be constituted and that the promotion process can proceed. However, all promotions will remain subject to the final judgments of the High Court and the Supreme Court in the pending cases.
According to the government, several departments are functioning at around 40 per cent of their sanctioned strength, affecting administrative work and delaying recruitment at lower levels.
The GAD has asked departments to carry out the exercise under the 2025 Rules. They have been directed to determine, cadre-wise, the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and unreserved posts under Rule 5.
Departments will also prepare seniority lists up to 2029 and submit them to the GAD for further action.
The issue of promotions in Madhya Pradesh has remained under litigation for years. The state notified the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025, following the framing of a fresh promotion policy.
The rules were challenged before the High Court through multiple petitions, which are still pending.
The government's latest decision allows the promotion process to begin, subject to the final outcome of those cases.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.