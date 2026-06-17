Madhya Pradesh gears up for NEET-UG 2026; CM directs officials to ensure 'zero-error' conduct of exam

Bhopal: With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 scheduled to be held on June 21, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday reviewed the state's preparedness and directed government officials to ensure a "transparent, secure and error-free conduct" of the examination across all examination centres.
Chairing a high-level review meeting via video conference from the Mantralaya, the Chief Minister said the credibility of a national-level examination depends on meticulous planning and flawless execution.
"NEET is a national-level examination. All preparations must be completed in advance and the examination should be conducted with complete transparency. There should be no lapses or errors at any stage," Chief Minister Yadav said in statement.
The examination will be conducted at 283 centres spread across 30 districts of the state, with Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur accounting for the largest number of centres.
The examination will be held from 2 to 5:15 p.m. on June 21 in pen-and-paper mode.
Against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny of competitive examinations in recent years, the Chief Minister directed government officials to strengthen security arrangements and ensure that biometric verification systems, CCTV cameras and jammers are installed at all examination centres by June 19.
He also ordered trial runs of the equipment a day before the examination.
The review meeting paid special attention to Jabalpur, where President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit on the same day.
Chief Minister Yadav instructed district administration and police officials to formulate a detailed traffic management plan to ensure that candidates reach their examination centres without delays.
He also noted that the International Yoga Day programmes would coincide with the examination and said administrative arrangements should be made to prevent any disruption to students.
"No candidate should suffer because of transportation or traffic-related issues. If required, administrative and police officials should assist students in reaching examination centres through available government resources," the Chief Minister said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.