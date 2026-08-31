Madhya Pradesh CM to transfer Rs 25,000 each to 1.22 lakh students for laptops on Sept 1

Bhopal: The dream of bright students across Madhya Pradesh who scored 75 per cent or more in their first attempt in the Class 12 examination to access modern technology will soon be fulfilled. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 25,000 each to approximately 1.22 lakh eligible students for purchasing laptops.
The amount will be credited during a laptop distribution programme scheduled for September 1 at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal. The initiative is being implemented under the “Talented Student Incentive Scheme (Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana)” of the School Education Department.
Launched in 2009-10, the scheme aims to encourage meritorious students and equip them with digital tools necessary for higher education. Eligible students who pass the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination with at least 75 per cent marks in their first attempt receive a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 directly in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The government does not supply physical laptops; the amount enables students to buy devices of their choice.
This year, around 1.22 lakh students across the state will benefit. A total of more than Rs 304.98 crore will be transferred to their accounts. The scheme has already supported over 4 lakh students since its inception, with the state spending more than Rs 1,000 crore in previous years.
Officials said the financial assistance will help students access online study resources, digital course materials, e-learning platforms and other technological tools essential for academic progress. By bridging the digital divide, the programme seeks to empower meritorious youth and prepare them for the demands of higher education and the modern economy.
The September 1 programme at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre will mark the formal transfer of the incentive amount. The state government has described the scheme as a significant step towards linking talented students with contemporary technology while recognising their academic achievements.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.