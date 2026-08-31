Madhya Pradesh CM to transfer Rs 25,000 each to 1.22 lakh students for laptops on Sept 1

Launched in 2009-10, the scheme aims to encourage meritorious students and equip them with digital tools necessary for higher education. Eligible students who pass the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination with at least 75 per cent marks in their first attempt receive a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 directly in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The government does not supply physical laptops; the amount enables students to buy devices of their choice.