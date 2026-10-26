Madhya Pradesh CM to award Rs 1 lakh scholarship to 102 students on MP foundation day

The online competition was held between August 11 and September 30, 2026. A total of 63,736 students registered for the competition, of whom 58,099 completed the test. During the competition period, the official website recorded over 7.94 lakh visits. Following the assessment on October 23, 2026, a merit list of 5,514 participants was prepared based on the highest scores and the shortest time taken to complete the question paper. From this merit list, 102 students were selected through a transparent lottery process.