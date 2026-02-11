Madhya Pradesh: CCTV monitoring of state board exams flags cheating, action ordered against negligent staff

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began its examinations for Class 12th on Tuesday, with the Higher Secondary English paper being conducted across the state.

According to an official release, the examination was held at 3,604 centres, where around 6,12,609 students appeared to take the exam.



"As part of a pilot project to ensure continuous monitoring, the MPBSE installed CCTV cameras at 226 examination centres across nine districts this year. Live streaming from these cameras was carried out during the examination period at the Board headquarters as well as control rooms set up at the offices of district collectors and district education officers. The initiative aims to prevent cheating and enable real-time monitoring of activities at examination centres," the statement read in the release.