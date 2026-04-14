Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared tomorrow

Bhopal, April 14 (IANS): The Board of Secondary Education of Madhya Pradesh has announced that the much-awaited results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be declared on Wednesday, April 15.
Students who appeared in the exams can check their scores on the official websites mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in by entering their roll number and application number.
Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will announce the Class 10 and 12 examination results at an event organised at his residence at 11 a.m.
This year, a record number of students participated in the MP Board examinations. Around 16 lakh students appeared in the exams, out of which approximately 9 lakh 7 thousand were from Class 10 and nearly 7 lakh appeared for Class 12.
The state board had set up 3856 examination centres to conduct the examinations smoothly, officials said.
Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 76.22 per cent. The pass rate for regular students was about 73 per cent, while private or external students recorded a much lower pass percentage of around 28 per cent. Students and parents are now eagerly waiting for this year's results.
The board has completed the evaluation process and is fully prepared for the timely declaration of results. After the results are announced, students will also be able to download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the MPBSE mobile application.
To check the MP Board 2026 results, students should first visit the official websites mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.
They need to click on the link for MPBSE HSC Class 10 Results 2026 or MPBSE HSSC Class 12 Results 2026. After that, they must enter their roll number and application number exactly as printed on the admit card and click on submit to view and download the marksheet, said the officials.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready before checking the result. They should avoid logging in immediately after the result is declared to prevent any server issues. In case of any discrepancy in marks, students can apply for revaluation or recounting once the board announces the schedule.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.