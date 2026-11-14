Madhya Pradesh announces ₹85 crore Sandipani schools for Chhindwara, Balaghat, and Dindori

Jabalpur, Nov 14 (IANS): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that Sandipani schools would be set up in three tribal-dominated districts of the state at a cost of Rs 85 crore, while highlighting initiatives to expand education, healthcare and industrial activities in tribal regions.
Addressing a programme organised as part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav' to commemorate tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary at Garrison Ground in Jabalpur, Chief Minister Yadav added that the schools would come up in Chhindwara, Balaghat and Dindori districts.
Medical colleges were being constructed in Dindori and Mandla, while the state government was taking several initiatives to promote industries in Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and Jabalpur districts, he said.
"Our (Bharatiya Janata Party) government is committed to the overall development of tribal communities. Under the Rani Durgavati scheme, we are procuring kodo and kutki. We are also encouraging cattle rearing and increasing milk production to support livestock owners," CM Yadav added.
Speaking about the tribal leader's contribution, the Chief Minister said that Birsa Munda had inspired people to unite for the protection of water, forests and land, besides safeguarding their identity, self-respect and culture.
"At a time when the influence of British rule had spread across the world and it was said that the sun never set on their empire, tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda raised the banner of resistance to protect his motherland, society, culture and rights," he added.
The Chief Minister said that the current BJP government would ensure that the history, struggles and sacrifices of tribal heroes reached the younger generation through programmes in every district, block, school, college and hostel.
He cited the decision to hold the first Cabinet meeting of his government in Jabalpur in honour of Rani Durgavati, the Gond queen.
He also referred to a Cabinet meeting held in Damoh and said medical colleges were being constructed in the names of tribal freedom fighters Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah.
During the programme, Chief Minister Yadav honoured tribal achievers who had brought recognition to Madhya Pradesh through their talent, skills and accomplishments in India and abroad.
Financial assistance was also distributed to tribal youths under government welfare schemes to encourage self-employment and economic independence.
The Chief Minister was felicitated with a traditional tribal turban and presented a bow and arrows.
Wearing traditional tribal attire, CM Yadav also played a traditional drum during the event.
He urged district administrations, social organisations and community leaders to organise similar programmes across the state on Sunday to mark Birsa Munda's birth anniversary and remember the contributions of tribal heroes.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.