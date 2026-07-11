Madhya Pradesh announces 2027 as the Year of Youth

Indore, July 11 (IANS): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state government is committed to supporting young people and announced that 2027 would be observed as the Year of Youth.
Addressing the 'My Youth-My Pride Conclave-2026' in Indore, Yadav said India is the world's youngest country and Madhya Pradesh has a large youth population.
CM Yadav said the government is working to create opportunities for young people.
"The Madhya Pradesh government is ready to provide every possible support for the future and dreams of our youth. They should make the best use of the opportunities available to them," the Chief Minister said.
During the programme, youth representatives presented Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a draft of the 'Youth Resolution Document' for a developed Madhya Pradesh. He also flagged off a bicycle rally.
The Chief Minister said the government is providing financial assistance to youth for setting up homestays and making education loans easily available for medical studies. He added that industries creating employment are being given government support of Rs 5,000 per worker.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also highlighted the Rahveer Yojana, under which people helping road accident victims receive Rs 25,000, and said the PM Shri Air Ambulance service is being provided to poor and needy people during medical emergencies.
Referring to freedom fighters Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Madan Lal Dhingra, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister urged young people to contribute to the country's development.
"The year 2027 will be dedicated to the youth. Their participation is important for building a better future, and every elected government should work according to the aspirations of the people," Yadav said.
Principal Secretary, Industries, Raghvendra Singh, said the conclave gave young people an opportunity to share their suggestions on education, skill development, sports, healthcare, innovation and natural farming.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.