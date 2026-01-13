Madhav Gadgil and the Enduring Relevance of the Gadgil Report

The ecosystem that surrounds us forms the very foundation of life on Earth. Yet, despite its vital role, human actions increasingly undermine the balance and sustainability of this delicate system. Rapid development, unchecked exploitation of natural resources, and indifference toward ecological limits have placed immense strain on the environment. In this context, ecologists emerge as crucial voices reminding society of the intrinsic value of the ecosystems that sustain human existence.

In India, discussions on ecology inevitably bring to mind the name Madhav Dhananjaya Gadgil, or Madhav Gadgil. His lifelong contributions to environmental science and conservation have not only shaped India’s ecological discourse but also served as a powerful reminder of the consequences of human interference in natural systems. His death on January 7, 2026, marked the loss of one of the country’s most influential environmental thinkers, someone who fundamentally reshaped how India understands conservation, development, and democracy. Among his many contributions, none has sparked as much debate or retained as much relevance as the Gadgil Report, formally known as the report of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP).