Macron announces streamlined visa process, courses to be taught in English for Indian students



"We want to welcome more Indian students and have more French students coming here. We are currently speaking about 10,000 per year. We have decided with Prime Minister Modi to increase this number to 30,000 per year by 2030. From the French side, we will simplify the sourcing and the visa process," Macron said.

He further assured that France would streamline procedures to make them more practical and aligned with students' expectations.

During his time there, President Macron, along with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, inaugurated the Indo-French Campus on AI in Global Health at AIIMS.