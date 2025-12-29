Maan ki baat: PM Modi highlights 2025 achievements, cites Operation Sindoor as key security milestone

NEW DELHI: In this year’s last episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 2025 was a year of achievements that made every Indian proud as he highlighted Operation Sindoor, saying it showed the world that the country does not compromise on its security.
“The year 2025 gave us many moments that made every Indian proud. From national security to the sports field, from science laboratories to the world’s biggest platforms, India left a strong mark everywhere,” he said.
The Prime Minister said, during Operation Sindoor, images of love and devotion toward ‘Mother India’ emerged from every corner of the nation and people expressed their emotions and gratitude in their unique ways. “Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world witnessed clearly that today’s India does not compromise on its security,” he said.
“Today, the world is looking at India with great expectations. The biggest reason for this hope is our youth. In the field of science, our achievements, innovations, and technological advancements have impressed countries around the world,” the PM said.
He added that India’s youth have always been driven by a passion for innovation, while remaining connected with India’s culture and roots. The PM described 2025 as a landmark year In the fields of science and space, highlighting Shubhanshu Shukla’s achievement as the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.
Modi noted that 2025 has truly been a memorable year for sports, with the men’s cricket team clinching the ICC Champions Trophy and the women’s cricket team winning the World Cup for the first time. Besides, India’s daughters scripted history by winning the Women’s Blind T20 World Cup.
He said that in 2025, faith, culture, and India’s unique heritage came together. “The Prayagraj Mahakumbh organised at the beginning of the year astonished the entire world. At the end of the year, the ‘Dhwajarohan’ ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride,” he said.
The PM said the excitement towards ‘swadeshi’ was also evident among one and all and people are purchasing only those goods that bear the sweat of an Indian and the fragrance of Indian soil. “Now, the country is ready to move forward in 2026 with new hopes and new resolutions,” he added.
‘Memorable year for sports and vocal for local’
This story is reported by Rajesh Kumar Thakur of The New Indian Express.