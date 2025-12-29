Maan ki baat: PM Modi highlights 2025 achievements, cites Operation Sindoor as key security milestone

NEW DELHI: In this year’s last episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 2025 was a year of achievements that made every Indian proud as he highlighted Operation Sindoor, saying it showed the world that the country does not compromise on its security.

“The year 2025 gave us many moments that made every Indian proud. From national security to the sports field, from science laboratories to the world’s biggest platforms, India left a strong mark everywhere,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, during Operation Sindoor, images of love and devotion toward ‘Mother India’ emerged from every corner of the nation and people expressed their emotions and gratitude in their unique ways. “Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world witnessed clearly that today’s India does not compromise on its security,” he said.