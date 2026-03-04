IPL 2026 showpiece final set for M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary, Santosh Menon, confirmed that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host five of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 home games. He also confirmed that the venue will host the IPL 2026 final, along with one of the play-off matches in the tournament.



"They (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have agreed to play five games in Bengaluru, and the playoff will also be played in Bengaluru, and the biggest news is the final of the IPL will also be played in Bengaluru. The fans are going to be entertained at the inaugural function--the date will be shortly announced--followed by the first match, five league games, one play-off game and the final. This is what the BCCI has committed to us and probably they will announce the schedule shortly. The RCB roar is going to echo again in the Chinnaswamy Stadium," said the KSCA secretary.